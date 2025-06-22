The Suns will acquire Green and Dillon Brooks as part of the blockbuster trade involving Kevin Durant, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Green will get a fresh start playing alongside Devin Booker in Phoenix. The 22-year-old guard is coming off his second straight season playing in all 82 games during the regular season, making him one of the most durable young stars in the league today. He averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and a career-high 35.4 percent from deep in his last year with the Rockets.