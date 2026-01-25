Green (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Green appeared to aggravate a right hamstring injury during the Suns' loss to the Hawks on Friday. It's the same injury that has limited the fifth-year pro to just four regular-season games, and Sunday will officially mark his 42nd missed game of the 2025-26 campaign. Grayson Allen and Collin Gillespie are the top candidates to start in the frontcourt for the Suns due to the absences of Green and Devin Booker (ankle).