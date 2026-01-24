Green won't return to Friday's game against the Hawks due to right hamstring tightness, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Appearing in just his second game after missing over two months due to a right hamstring strain, Green exited to the locker room in the first quarter due to tightness in that same hamstring. The Suns will exercise caution and hold the 23-year-old guard out for the remainder of the game. He'll finish with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across four minutes. If he's forced to miss additional time, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn would be candidates to see increased minutes.