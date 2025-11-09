Green (hamstring) won't return to Saturday's game against the Clippers, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports. He posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), a rebound and an assist across seven minutes before leaving the game.

This is far from a surprising development, as Green had to be helped off the court after the injury. The absence of the star guard means Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin, as well as potentially Collin Gillespie, could see more minutes in the backcourt next to Devin Booker. Further tests will likely be needed to determine whether Green will be available to face the Pelicans on Monday.