Lecque registered 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-105 win over the Vipers.

Lecque let it fly from beyond the arc Sunday, hitting three of 10. A top-35 recruit in the 2019 class, the 19-year-old apparently has a green light as one of the top options in the offense. Dealing with an explosive but raw athlete, the Suns are hoping to develop Lecque and eventually pair him with Devin Booker in the Suns' backcourt, but he'll first have to prove himself in the G League. Moving forward, it's unlikely Lecque will continue to shoot at such a high rate but should still continue to score in double-figures.