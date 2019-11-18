Suns' Jalen Lecque: 25 points Sunday
Lecque registered 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-105 win over the Vipers.
Lecque let it fly from beyond the arc Sunday, hitting three of 10. A top-35 recruit in the 2019 class, the 19-year-old apparently has a green light as one of the top options in the offense. Dealing with an explosive but raw athlete, the Suns are hoping to develop Lecque and eventually pair him with Devin Booker in the Suns' backcourt, but he'll first have to prove himself in the G League. Moving forward, it's unlikely Lecque will continue to shoot at such a high rate but should still continue to score in double-figures.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.