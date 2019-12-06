Suns' Jalen Lecque: Best shooting performance to date
Lecque tallied 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and four rebound across 26 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 G League loss to the Hustle.
After playing just 14 minutes in the game prior, Lecque saw 26 minutes, making use of them to match his season high on assists with six while enjoying his most-efficient shooting performance of the season. At just 19-years-old, Thursday night's performance is what the Suns pro team is looking for, as Lecque's shot was one of his greatest question marks when they signed him this summer.
