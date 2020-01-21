Suns' Jalen Lecque: Dispatched to G League
The Suns assigned Lecque to the G League's Northern Arizona Suns on Tuesday.
Though the undrafted rookie was up with the Suns for Monday's 120-118 loss to the Spurs, he didn't end up dressing for the contest. The Suns continue to view the 2019-20 campaign as a developmental one for the 19-year-old Lecque, who turned pro last spring after bypassing college in favor of a post-graduate year in high school.
