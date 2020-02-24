Lecque amassed 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 assists and seven rebounds across 34 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 109-95 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Lecque registered his first G League double-double as well as a new season high in assists. He produced an average performance from the field, hitting 6-of-14 attempts while netting one from beyond the arc. The 19-year-old has bounced back and forth between the Suns and their G League affiliate, averaging 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists through 28 games with Northern Arizona.