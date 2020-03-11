Suns' Jalen Lecque: Drops nine dimes
Lecque registered 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, five steals and two rebounds across 32 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 121-101 G League loss to the Vipers.
Lecque stuffed the stat sheet with a strong all-around performance on the night. His 21 points were his most since Dec. 7, a stretch of 22 games. On the season, the 19-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 26.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...