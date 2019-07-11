Lecque supplied 14 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and two assists across 21 minutes during the Suns' 79-78 win over the Spurs in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.

The second-round pick not only paced the Suns in scoring for the night, it was his pair of free throws with five seconds remaining that sealed the win for Phoenix. Lecque's strong performance was a welcome sight, as he's still averaging a modest 8.7 points (on 39.0 percent shooting), 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across three games in Las Vegas due to less productive showings over his first pair of contests.