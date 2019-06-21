Suns' Jalen Lecque: Inks deal with Suns

Lecque, who went unselected during the 2019 NBA Draft, has signed a four-year deal with the Suns in which two years are guaranteed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lecque's unique eligibility situation -- completing his fifth year of high school at Brewster Academy last season -- allowed him to be draft-eligible after previously being an NC State commit. He was a top-35 recruit in the 2019 class, so it's possible the Suns get good value out of Lecque's signing.