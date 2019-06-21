Suns' Jalen Lecque: Inks deal with Suns
Lecque, who went unselected during the 2019 NBA Draft, has signed a four-year deal with the Suns in which two years are guaranteed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Lecque's unique eligibility situation -- completing his fifth year of high school at Brewster Academy last season -- allowed him to be draft-eligible after previously being an NC State commit. He was a top-35 recruit in the 2019 class, so it's possible the Suns get good value out of Lecque's signing.
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...