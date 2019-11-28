Suns' Jalen Lecque: Leads team in scoring
Lecque registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, five steals and two assists across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 G League loss to the Wolves.
Lecque contributed on both ends of the court, pacing the team in points and steals. The 19-year-old was called up to Phoenix before Wednesday's game against the Wizards for depth purposes, but he did not see the court and was sent back down Thursday. Similar scenarios may occur again this season, but it appears Lecque will only provide fantasy value in the G League.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.