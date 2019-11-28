Lecque registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, five steals and two assists across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 G League loss to the Wolves.

Lecque contributed on both ends of the court, pacing the team in points and steals. The 19-year-old was called up to Phoenix before Wednesday's game against the Wizards for depth purposes, but he did not see the court and was sent back down Thursday. Similar scenarios may occur again this season, but it appears Lecque will only provide fantasy value in the G League.