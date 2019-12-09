Lecque scored 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added four assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 125-100 loss to Salt Lake.

It was not Lecque's best night from deep, hitting one of six three-point attempts, but he still managed to drop 25 points on a good Salt Lake team. The 19-year-old is now averaging 14.9 points on 42.0 percent shooting along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 26.7 minutes.