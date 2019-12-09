Suns' Jalen Lecque: Matches season high in points
Lecque scored 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added four assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 125-100 loss to Salt Lake.
It was not Lecque's best night from deep, hitting one of six three-point attempts, but he still managed to drop 25 points on a good Salt Lake team. The 19-year-old is now averaging 14.9 points on 42.0 percent shooting along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 26.7 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...