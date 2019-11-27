The Suns recalled Lecque from the G League's Northern Arizona Suns on Wednesday.

Lecque joins the parent club after a big outing for the G League affiliate in its 132-107 loss to the Iowa Wolves on Tuesday. The undrafted rookie put up 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT) in 25 minutes, adding eight rebounds, five steals and two assists. The 19-year-old could get the opportunity to make his NBA debut Wednesday against the Wizards, though any run he receives would likely come in garbage time.