Suns' Jalen Lecque: Moves up to parent club
The Suns recalled Lecque from the G League's Northern Arizona Suns on Wednesday.
Lecque joins the parent club after a big outing for the G League affiliate in its 132-107 loss to the Iowa Wolves on Tuesday. The undrafted rookie put up 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT) in 25 minutes, adding eight rebounds, five steals and two assists. The 19-year-old could get the opportunity to make his NBA debut Wednesday against the Wizards, though any run he receives would likely come in garbage time.
