Suns' Jalen Lecque: No longer listed on injury report
Lecque (ankle) is no longer listed on the team's injury report, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Lecque was expected to need at least 7-to-10 days until being re-evaluated, but he's now been removed from the injury report just two days after that report emerged. He could be available to play Tuesday against Minnesota as a result.
