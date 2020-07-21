Lecque (undisclosed) didn't make the trip to Orlando with the Suns' main traveling party July 7 and has yet to resume practicing with the team ahead of the season restart, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Of the three players on the Suns' 15-man roster that have yet to join the team for practice at the Walt Disney World complex, Lecque's status is of lesser importance than that of Ricky Rubio or Aron Baynes, who have both been staples of the rotation throughout 2019-20. Once he's cleared to rejoin the Suns for workouts, Lecque will merely act as emergency depth in the backcourt after appearing in just four games at the NBA level thus far during his rookie season.