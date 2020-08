Lecque (personal) is out of quarantine and practiced with the Suns on Saturday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It's unclear if Lecque will be available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, as coach Monty Williams may want Lecque to build up some more wind before playing competitively. That said, he only appeared in four games this season, so his absence wouldn't affect the rotation.