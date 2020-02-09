Phoenix recalled Lecque from the G League's Northern Arizona Suns on Sunday.

Lecque looks like he'll be available for Phoenix in its next game Monday versus the Lakers, but the rookie hasn't regularly been featured in coach Monty Williams' rotation at any point this season. The 19-year-old moves back to the parent club after he logged 30 minutes for Northern Arizona on Saturday in its 122-113 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers. He supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in the loss.