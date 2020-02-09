Suns' Jalen Lecque: Rejoins parent club
Phoenix recalled Lecque from the G League's Northern Arizona Suns on Sunday.
Lecque looks like he'll be available for Phoenix in its next game Monday versus the Lakers, but the rookie hasn't regularly been featured in coach Monty Williams' rotation at any point this season. The 19-year-old moves back to the parent club after he logged 30 minutes for Northern Arizona on Saturday in its 122-113 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers. He supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in the loss.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.