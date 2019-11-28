Suns' Jalen Lecque: Returning to G League
Lecque was assigned to the Northern Arizona Suns on Thursday.
Lecque will head back to the G League just one day after being recalled by the parent club. The 19-year-old has yet to make his NBA debut, but he is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 rebounds over his first six games in Northern Arizona this season.
