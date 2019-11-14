Suns' Jalen Lecque: Returns to G League action
Lecque (calf) played 28 minutes and recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot for the G League's Northern Arizona Suns in their 117-113 loss to the Texas Legends on Wednesday.
Lecque suffered from a right calf injury in Northern Arizona's season opener Saturday, but he was able to overcome the issue after a few days off. The undrafted rookie will likely see his most extensive action this season in the G League rather than with the parent club in Phoenix.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...