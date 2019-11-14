Lecque (calf) played 28 minutes and recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a blocked shot for the G League's Northern Arizona Suns in their 117-113 loss to the Texas Legends on Wednesday.

Lecque suffered from a right calf injury in Northern Arizona's season opener Saturday, but he was able to overcome the issue after a few days off. The undrafted rookie will likely see his most extensive action this season in the G League rather than with the parent club in Phoenix.