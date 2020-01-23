Suns' Jalen Lecque: Scores 19 points in G League return
Lecque finished with 19 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FG), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 G League loss to the Vipers.
Lecque returned to the G League after a two-week stint in the pros, dropping 19 points on a 5-for-12 shooting night. He's continued to struggle from beyond the arc, though, as Tuesday's performance added to an ugly stretch of three-point shooting. Across his past six G League appearances, Lecque is 1-for-15 from deep. His shot has been a glaring issue during his development, but he's still only 19-years-old and has time to improve that aspect of his game.
