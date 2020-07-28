Lecque (personal) had yet to arrive at the NBA bubble in Orlando as of Monday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beyond relaying that Lecque's absence was due to "personal reasons," the Suns have yet to provide any further information regarding the rookie's situation or when he might make the trip to Orlando. Since he hasn't had a chance to practice with the team in more than four months and would have to complete a quarantine period in Orlando upon arriving, Lecque can probably be ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards.