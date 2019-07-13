Lecque totaled nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in the Suns' 94-64 win over Team China in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.

Lecque came through with another quality showing, scoring efficiently and adding some good counting stats. Lauded for his pure athleticism and explosiveness, he averaged 12.7 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals last season with Brewster Academy before signing with the Suns as an undrafted free agent.