Lecque was traded to the Thunder on Monday as part of a package that brings Chris Paul to Phoenix, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As a rookie, Lecque appeared in only five games for the Suns, as he instead spent much of the year in the G League. In 33 appearances for the Northern Arizona Suns, Lecque posted 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 0.7 steals in 26.6 minutes per game. A still-raw prospect who didn't play college basketball, Lecque has a ways to go before becoming a regular rotation player in the NBA, but his world-class athleticism gives him some upside.