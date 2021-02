Smith recorded 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a block across 15 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Raptors 905.

Smith was one of four players that didn't play more than 15 minutes, but he made the most of his limited playing time and missed just two shots from the field en route to his best scoring output of the campaign. He's averaging 11.0 points per game over his first two G League appearances.