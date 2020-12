Smith had eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds in Monday's preseason loss to the Jazz.

Getting the starting nod with Dario Saric, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder all sidelined, Smith got the nod alongside Deandre Ayton up front. It was a fairly encouraging showing for the rookie, though he hit just one of his four three-point attempts and was whistled for four fouls in 24 minutes.