Smith was selected by the Suns with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Smith went ahead of where some draft experts thought he could go in projections and will join an up-and-coming Suns team that has hopes of making the playoffs during the 2020-21 season. The Maryland Terrapins center averaged a double-double during his sophomore season at the collegiate level, with averages of 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 53.8 percent shooting. Smith will join a crowded center position for Phoenix after the team selected Deandre Ayton in last year's draft. The team may look to play the two together, and Aron Baynes may suffer a drop in minutes resultantly.