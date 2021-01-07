Smith (coach's decision) didn't see the court Wednesday in the Suns' 123-115 win over the Raptors.

Smith was cleared to play after missing the Suns' last five games with a sprained ankle, but he found himself on the outside of head coach Monty Williams' 10-man rotation. Though Smith had played backup minutes in the frontcourt in the Suns' first two games before he got hurt, Phoenix was without Dario Saric (quadriceps) for both contests. With Saric now healthy again, he'll likely join Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson as the Suns' primary rotational big men in most games, leaving Smith on the outside looking in for playing time.