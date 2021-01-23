Smith (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was active for Friday's 130-126 overtime loss to the Nuggets, but he went unused off the bench.

The rookie first-round pick had already been excised from head coach Monty Williams' rotation before entering the league's health and safety protocol Jan. 7, so Smith's lack of use in his return to action didn't come as a major surprise. The Suns used Deandre Ayton, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Frank Kaminsky as their frontcourt options Friday, and Smith will likely drop to sixth in the pecking order among the Suns' big men once Dario Saric clears the health and safety protocol.