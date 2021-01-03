site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Jalen Smith: Out again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith (ankle) is out Sunday against the Clippers.
Smith continues to be shelved due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to play is Wednesday against the Raptors.
