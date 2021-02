Smith was recalled from the G League by the Suns on Friday, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 21-year-old has been playing with the Agua Caliente Clippers in the G League bubble for nearly two weeks, but he'll rejoin the Suns this weekend. Smith will provide frontcourt depth but is unlikely to see much playing time with Dario Saric (ankle) the only player currently listed on the injury report.