Smith is averaging 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field in 2.3 minutes over his last seven games.

Coming into the league as a lottery pick in 2020 by the Suns, Smith had high expectations. Now over halfway through the season, it's clear the 21-year-old won't have a key role with the team as he's averaged 4.4 minutes per game on the season and has been a healthy DNP more games than he's actually played in. The center's playing time should remain very limited as the team approaches the postseason.