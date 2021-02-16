The Suns assigned Smith to the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Monday, the Associated Press reports.

With Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Frank Kaminsky, Dario Saric and Cameron Johnson locked in as the Suns' clear top five options at either power forward or center, Smith has been largely outside of head coach Monty Williams' rotation since playing 16 minutes in the season opener. The G League assignment will at least give Smith the opportunity to pick up some much-needed playing time, but the demotion isn't a great early sign for the No. 10 overall pick's long-term outlook in the NBA.