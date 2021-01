Smith has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons due to health and safety protocols, Gerald Bourguet of The Step Back reports.

Smith didn't take the court during Wednesday's 123-115 win over the Raptors after sitting out the previous five games due to a sprained ankle, and it now appears that he'll be forced to miss time as a result of protocols related to COVID-19. Dario Saric's role could expand in Detroit with Smith unavailable.