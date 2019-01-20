Crawford (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Gerald Bourguet of HoopsHabiit.com reports.

Crawford has been on the shelf for the last five contests due to a knee issue, but he's been given the green light to return. He'd been struggling to produce prior to suffering the injury, averaging just 5.0 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his last seven contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories