Crawford compiled 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 99-85 loss to Orlando.

Crawford ended with double-digits for the fifth time in his last six games, dropping 18 points including three triples. He continues to play minutes in both units, providing veteran leadership and instant offense. He basically does nothing outside of scoring but can provide some handy assist numbers when on the floor. He could be used in deeper formats while he is seeing sufficient minutes but should not be touched in standard leagues.