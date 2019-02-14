Crawford offered 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 16 minutes in the Suns' 134-107 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Crawford turned in an ultra-efficient performance against his old squad, posting his best scoring total since Nov. 30 in the process. The veteran has uncharacteristically logged single-digit minutes in a couple of games recently, and he'd put together just two double-digit scoring performances in the 11 games prior to Wednesday. Despite the spike in production Wednesday, Crawford remains hard to trust from a fantasy perspective, limiting his utility to deeper formats and as a DFS punt play.