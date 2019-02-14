Suns' Jamal Crawford: Leads bench in scoring during loss
Crawford offered 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 16 minutes in the Suns' 134-107 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.
Crawford turned in an ultra-efficient performance against his old squad, posting his best scoring total since Nov. 30 in the process. The veteran has uncharacteristically logged single-digit minutes in a couple of games recently, and he'd put together just two double-digit scoring performances in the 11 games prior to Wednesday. Despite the spike in production Wednesday, Crawford remains hard to trust from a fantasy perspective, limiting his utility to deeper formats and as a DFS punt play.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...