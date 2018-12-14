Crawford (knee) totaled 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in the Suns' 99-89 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

Crawford was able to shake off the questionable designation he entered the game with and generated a bench-high scoring total. The ageless veteran had missed the prior two games with his knee issue, but Thursday's tally represented a season-best point haul for Crawford. The 38-year-old continues to enjoy a robust bench role on a Suns squad lacking experience at the point guard position, essentially locking in his playing time for the time being.