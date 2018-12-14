Suns' Jamal Crawford: Leads bench in scoring
Crawford (knee) totaled 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in the Suns' 99-89 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.
Crawford was able to shake off the questionable designation he entered the game with and generated a bench-high scoring total. The ageless veteran had missed the prior two games with his knee issue, but Thursday's tally represented a season-best point haul for Crawford. The 38-year-old continues to enjoy a robust bench role on a Suns squad lacking experience at the point guard position, essentially locking in his playing time for the time being.
More News
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Off injury report Thursday•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Doesn't see floor in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Ruled out Monday•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Has 18 points in 30 minutes•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Scores 13 points Monday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.