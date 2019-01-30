Suns' Jamal Crawford: Logs 22 points, seven dimes in loss
Crawford contributed 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-124 loss to the Spurs.
Crawford finished with a season high scoring total while continuing to make an impact in the assist department. With De'Anthony Melton (ankle) sidelined for the next few weeks, Crawford is likely to keep seeing plenty of minutes off the bench as one of the few players who can relieve Devin Booker of the pressure to make everything happen offensively.
