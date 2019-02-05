Crawford chipped in eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine assists, and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 118-110 loss to the Rockets.

Crawford bounced back in a big way after a scoreless performance across seven minutes in Saturday's loss to the Hawks. Elie Okobo continues to start at point guard and T.J. Warren and De'Anthony Melton remain sidelined with ankle injuries, but coach Igor Kokoskov occasionally relies on Okobo to play heavy minutes. As a result, Crawford's playing time in the short-term is determined (to an extent) by how well Okobo performs. Facing a stingy Jazz defense on Wednesday, it seems somewhat likely that Okobo will be overmatched and thus Crawford could earn another sizable share of minutes.