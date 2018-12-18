Crawford supplied six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 14 assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes Monday in the Suns' 128-110 win over the Knicks.

With the Suns waiving the newly acquired Austin Rivers prior to the contest, the threat of a backcourt logjam never emerged, allowing Crawford to stick in the rotation as the first guard off the bench. Crawford worked as the primary point man behind starter De'Anthony Melton, logging a career-best assist total in the process. While that output is an obvious outlier for a player who has averaged just 3.4 dimes per game in 19 NBA seasons, Crawford has deviated a bit from his shoot-first tendencies thus far in 2018-19. He had provided 12 assists over the preceding two games and is averaging 6.9 per 36 minutes, by far the best rate of his career. That enhances Crawford's fantasy appeal if he can maintain a regular role as the top reserve guard, though that's far from guaranteed with the impending addition of Kelly Oubre to the rotation. Oubre's arrival could result in Devin Booker logging more time at the point and cutting into Crawford's minutes as a result.