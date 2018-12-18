Suns' Jamal Crawford: Notches career-best assist total
Crawford supplied six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 14 assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes Monday in the Suns' 128-110 win over the Knicks.
With the Suns waiving the newly acquired Austin Rivers prior to the contest, the threat of a backcourt logjam never emerged, allowing Crawford to stick in the rotation as the first guard off the bench. Crawford worked as the primary point man behind starter De'Anthony Melton, logging a career-best assist total in the process. While that output is an obvious outlier for a player who has averaged just 3.4 dimes per game in 19 NBA seasons, Crawford has deviated a bit from his shoot-first tendencies thus far in 2018-19. He had provided 12 assists over the preceding two games and is averaging 6.9 per 36 minutes, by far the best rate of his career. That enhances Crawford's fantasy appeal if he can maintain a regular role as the top reserve guard, though that's far from guaranteed with the impending addition of Kelly Oubre to the rotation. Oubre's arrival could result in Devin Booker logging more time at the point and cutting into Crawford's minutes as a result.
More News
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Off injury report Thursday•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Doesn't see floor in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Ruled out Monday•
-
Suns' Jamal Crawford: Has 18 points in 30 minutes•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...