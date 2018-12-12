Crawford (knee) will be available Thursday against the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Crawford has missed the past two games due to knee soreness, but is in line to resume his usual role Thursday. Over his past four appearances, he's averaging 5.5 points on 18.5 percent shooting, 4.3 assists and 1.0 rebound across 20.0 minutes.

