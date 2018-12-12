Suns' Jamal Crawford: Off injury report Thursday
Crawford (knee) will be available Thursday against the Mavericks, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has missed the past two games due to knee soreness, but is in line to resume his usual role Thursday. Over his past four appearances, he's averaging 5.5 points on 18.5 percent shooting, 4.3 assists and 1.0 rebound across 20.0 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...