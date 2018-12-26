Suns' Jamal Crawford: Out with knee soreness
Crawford is out for Wednesday's game against the Magic due to knee soreness, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has emerged from Sunday's game against Brooklyn with knee soreness after playing just 14 minutes. While he's sidelined, De'Anthony Melton, Mikal Bridges and Troy Daniels could see extra run.
