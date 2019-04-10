Suns' Jamal Crawford: Pours in 51 points in season finale
Crawford exploded for 51 points (18-30 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Mavericks.
Crawford was spectacular, falling one point shy of matching his career high in scoring, which he accomplished back in January of 2007. The 39-year-old legend is clearly still capable of filling up the stat sheet, and those who gambled on him in daily formats were rewarded handsomely.
