Suns' Jamal Crawford: Questionable for Sunday
Crawford (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game at Minnestoa, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has been battling the knee issue over the last week and has missed four straight games, though one of those absences was due to a personal matter. The 38-year-old is averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 assists in 17.2 minutes per game.
