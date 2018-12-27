Crawford (knee) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Thunder, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Left knee soreness prevented Crawford from playing during Wednesday's victory over the Magic, and it seems he's still feeling some pain. During Wednesday's overtime contest, Miles Bridges saw 35 minutes, Kelly Oubre saw 31 minutes, Josh Jackson saw 27 minutes and Elie Okobo saw 24 minutes. Each of those players stand to see extended run once again if Crawford is out.