Suns' Jamal Crawford: Questionable Saturday
Crawford (knee) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Charlotte, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Crawford, who has been sidelined since Jan. 8 due to a knee injury and personal reasons, will presumably be a game-time call for Saturday's contest against the Hornets. The veteran guard is currently averaging 17.2 minutes, 6.5 points and 3.2 assists as a 38-year-old.
