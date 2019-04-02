Suns' Jamal Crawford: Resurgent performance in win
Crawford netted 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five assists across 30 minutes in the Suns' 122-113 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday.
After middling contributions for most of March, Crawford has now scored in double digits in two of his last three games. The veteran's improvement has coincided with a bump in playing time, as he's logged 30 minutes in three straight games, and 26 in another five contests ago. Whether that remains the norm for what's left of the regular season is to be determined, but Crawford is enjoying a temporary bump in value at present.
