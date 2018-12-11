Suns' Jamal Crawford: Ruled out Monday
Crawford won't be available to play Monday against the Clippers due to left knee soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Although there'd been no word of the injury prior to Monday night, the issue is evidently significant enough to hold Crawford out. Troy Daniels and Elie Okobo could be in line for more run with Crawford sidelined. He figures to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest at San Antonio.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...