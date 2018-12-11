Crawford won't be available to play Monday against the Clippers due to left knee soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Although there'd been no word of the injury prior to Monday night, the issue is evidently significant enough to hold Crawford out. Troy Daniels and Elie Okobo could be in line for more run with Crawford sidelined. He figures to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest at San Antonio.