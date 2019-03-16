Suns' Jamal Crawford: Scoreless in 18 minutes
Crawford had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three assists in 18 minutes during Friday's 108-102 loss to the Rockets.
Crawford went scoreless for the 14th time through 56 appearances this season. With the Suns focused on developing the younger players on the roster down the stretch of the season, Crawford isn't really being emphasized offensively. As a result, he's posting his lowest scoring average since his rookie year.
